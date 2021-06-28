STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two Andhra districts enlisted for Union Power Ministry's study on energy efficiency

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency selected one district in Jharkhand and two in Andhra Pradesh that have refractory industry clusters for conducting a detailed energy audit.

Published: 28th June 2021 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy releases poster on energy efficiency workshop (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has once again emerged as an integral part of the Union Ministry of Power’s Bureau of Energy Efficiency’s endeavour to save energy on a large scale. Two districts in Andhra Pradesh — East and West Godavari — are the two of the three districts in the country chosen by the BEE to map energy intensive glass and refractory MSME units to introduce Energy Efficiency (EE) measures. The other district is Chirkunda in Jharkhand.

The BEE selected one district each in three States for glass industry clusters in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and two States for refractory clusters in one district in Jharkhand and two districts in Andhra Pradesh for conducting a detailed energy audit. The BEE is now examining the proposal of APSECM to initiate energy audit and technology assessment in spinning, cold storage and dal processing units and identification of the energy efficient technologies in a large scale in some selected MSME clusters in AP. 

New Delhi-based The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), which was entrusted with the task to map such energy intensive industries in energy audit, found tremendous potential to save energy in Andhra Pradesh’s refractory industry, said AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in a statement issued on Sunday. 

The APSECM also said that based on the findings, the BEE will prepare a national-wide roadmap for Indian refractory sector with an aim to make it energy and resource efficient. “TERI conducted an energy audit in 26 refractory units in East and West Godavari of Andhra Pradesh with a production capacity of 62,500 tonnes per year. During the study, it was found that around 10 per cent energy (8.3 million units) could be saved per annum with a monetary saving of Rs 5.56 crore. This is a very promising finding for the MSME sector,” BEE’s Senior Energy Economist/Director Milind Deore and TERI’s director Girish Sethi said.These units are consuming 99.4 per cent of thermal energy and 0.6 per cent of electrical energy and causing emission of 40,313 tonnes of CO2 per annum, the statement added. Energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli thanked the BEE and TERI. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BEE energy efficiency MSME TERI Andhra Pradesh Union Ministry of Power
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp