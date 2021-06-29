STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bodies of four teenagers recovered from Godavari near Andhra's Lankala Gannavaram 

The teenagers had gone to Vasitha and Vynatheya island near Lankala Gannavaram to take a bath in the river.

Published: 29th June 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 01:46 PM

The teenagers reportedly drowned while taking a bath in the Godavari river.

The teenagers reportedly drowned while taking a bath in the Godavari river. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: Four teenagers drowned in River Godavari at Lankala Gannavaram village in P Gannavaram mandal on Sunday evening. The matter came to light late on Monday after bodies of three of them were found floating in the river.According to sub-inspector G Surendra, the deceased were identified Yarramsetti Ratna Sagar, Khandavalli Vinay, Bandaru Naveen, Panthala Pawan. All of them were 15 years old and belonged to the same village. 

The SI said the teenagers went to Vasitha and Vynatheya island near Lankala Gannavaram to take bath in the river. They did not inform their parents about their plan, the SI said.On Sunday night, when they did not return home, their parents inquired about them. Some of the villagers informed their parents that four persons went towards the river. They began search for the teenagers near the adjacent areas, later they found their slippers and cloths. 

The parents rushed to P Gannavaram police station. Sub-inspector G Surendra and the local fishermen searched for them. Later, they found three bodies on the bank. The search operation continued on Monday and Khandavall Vinay’s body was found. All bodies were shifted to Amalapuram area hospital for the post mortem.

