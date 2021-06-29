Declining graph: All districts report less than 500 cases, 4 below 100; 2,224 new infections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 2,224 new infections from more than 71,000 samples tested in the past 24 hours ending Monday 9 am with a positivity rate of 3 per cent. The overall cases in the State have gone past 18.82 lakh and the total samples tested have crossed 2.18 crore.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, all the 13 districts of the State reported less than 500 new infections with the highest of 409 in Chittoor district followed by 299 in East Godavari and 259 in West Godavari. Remaining 10 districts reported less than 250 new cases with the lowest of 51 in Srikakulam. Four districts reported less than 100 new infections.

The fresh spike took the overall cases in Kadapa to 1.06 lakh, 1.01 lakh in Krishna and 80,000 in Vizianagaram, which has the lowest overall infections among the districts.Another 4,714 patients have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to more than 18.27 lakh with a recovery rate of 97 per cent. The active cases have further come down to a little over 42,000 with the highest of 8,102 in East Godavari and the lowest of 647 in Anantapur. Apart from Anantapur, Kurnool and Vizianagaram have less than 1,000 active cases.

The fatalities in a day came down further and 31 new deaths were reported, compared to Sunday’s tally of 33. Chittoor district reported the highest of six fatalities followed by five in Krishna and four each in East Godavari.