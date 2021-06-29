STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Disha SOS app clocks 44,000 downloads in Andhra's Kadapa district

The women's safety smartphone application features an SOS button that can be pressed to alert the nearest police team during crises.

Published: 29th June 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:53 PM

women safety disha act

Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  Close to 44,000 women have downloaded the Disha SOS app in Kadapa district and efforts to make more women equip themselves with the security feature in case of distress are underway, officials said. The smartphone application was developed by the state government as part of a security alert mechanism for women. Under the guidance of superintendent of police KKN Anburajan and supervision of Disha Police DSP Ravindra, awareness programmes on the Act and several provisions under it that can expedite cases of crimes against women, and how the features of the app can help women in distress are being organised The app features an SOS button and a single click is all that is needed to alert the nearest police team. Mobile teams would rush to the spot from where the distress call was made by triangulating the position. The signal first goes to the command control room, who alert the nearest police station and then the patrolling team is alerted.

One other feature is that it can record voice and video of the distressed caller, and send them to the command control room. Further, the family members too can be alerted simultaneously. During travel, the app can be used to track the user’s movement; it has Dial 100 and Dial 112 buttons, and contact numbers of nearest police stations, officials, hospitals, trauma care centres, blood banks and pharmacies “We are committed to ensuring the safety of women and will leave no stone unturned in that direction. Disha teams are taking a proactive approach to spread awareness, and at the same time patrolling and vigilance have been stepped up,” the SP added.

TAGS
Disha SOS app Womens safety Womens safety app Andhra Pradesh Disha app
