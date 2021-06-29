STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra High Court seeks report on Tirupati Ruia hospital deaths

Government lawyer explained that delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker led to the incident in which 23 people died and that the officials concerned had submitted their report to the government.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit reports on the deaths of Covid patients due to shortage of oxygen at SVR Ruia hospital, submitted by Chittoor district collector and the hospital authorities. 

Hearing the petition filed by TDP leader and former SAAP chairman PR Mohan, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya said the real cause of the incident was yet to be established, and action needs to be taken against those responsible if negligence was the cause. The bench asked the state government to file counters with full details and adjourned the hearing for two weeks. 

Appearing on behalf of the state government, special government pleader Chintala Suman explained that delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker led to the incident in which 23 people died. He said the district collector and hospital administration had submitted reports to the government. Hearing another petition seeking ex gratia of `25 lakh to the families of the deceased, the court issued notices to the state government. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SVR Ruia Hospital oxygen shortage Andhra pradesh High Court Ruia hospital Oxygen deaths
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp