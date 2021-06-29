Andhra High Court seeks report on Tirupati Ruia hospital deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to submit reports on the deaths of Covid patients due to shortage of oxygen at SVR Ruia hospital, submitted by Chittoor district collector and the hospital authorities.

Hearing the petition filed by TDP leader and former SAAP chairman PR Mohan, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya said the real cause of the incident was yet to be established, and action needs to be taken against those responsible if negligence was the cause. The bench asked the state government to file counters with full details and adjourned the hearing for two weeks.

Appearing on behalf of the state government, special government pleader Chintala Suman explained that delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker led to the incident in which 23 people died. He said the district collector and hospital administration had submitted reports to the government. Hearing another petition seeking ex gratia of `25 lakh to the families of the deceased, the court issued notices to the state government.