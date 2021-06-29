STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Legendary PV Narasimha Rao steered country out of economic crisis, says V-P 

The reforms initiated by him had put development of the country on a fast-track for over the past three decades.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:42 AM

Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu garlanding the statue  of PV Narasimha Rao in Vizag on Monday  I G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid rich tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on the occasion of the latter’s birth centenary and described him as a “legendary figure” who pioneered economic reforms in the country.The Vice-President said Narasimha Rao was a multi-faceted personality and great statesman, multi-linguist and litterateur of renown. “Rao had steered the country out of an economic crisis through his art of consensual leadership and farsighted vision.

The reforms initiated by him had put development of the country on a fast-track for over the past three decades. Former prime minister A B Vajpayee had implemented the reforms started by Narasimha Rao in letter and spirit, while prime minister Narendra Modi has speeded up the reforms. Reforms are the need of the hour and we must adopt the best practices,” he said.  Stating that it was Narasimha Rao who abolished the licence raj in the country, Venkaiah Naidu said he was the architect of India’s economic liberalisation. “Importantly, it was Rao who facilitated India’s entry into the World Trade Organisation (WTO),” he said.

The former Prime Minister had safeguarded the nation’s interests effectively on the global stage, although he took over the leadership of the nation during trying times and in a difficult external strategic environment, he noted. 

Recalling that the former Prime Minister had great love for languages, Venkaiah Naidu said, among his many works, he translated the epic Telugu novel Veyi Padagalu into Hindi titled Sahasra Phan and also published Abala Jeevitam, a Telugu translation of the famous Marathi novel Pan Lakshat Kon Gheto.

He said Narasimha Rao always vouched for education in mother tongue in schools. “I too have always maintained that the medium of instruction should be the one’s mother tongue up to high school level,” he added. Stating that Narasimha Rao had left an abiding legacy, he said former President APJ Abdul Kalam had called him a “patriotic statesman who believed that the nation is bigger than the political system.” Venkaiah Naidu said today’s generation should take inspiration from him and keep the national interest above everything else.  No nation would be able to move forward by forgetting its culture, heritage and the immense contribution of its great leaders, he asserted. 

PV didn’t get deserved recognition: Vekaiah

Expressing his disappointment that a great leader like Narasimha Rao did not get the recognition he so richly deserved, the Vice President said “let us bring forth his contribution for nation building on his birth centenary celebrations”. He said Narasimha Rao always vouched for education in mother tongue in schools. “I too have always maintained that the medium of instruction should be in  one’s mother tongue up to high school level,” he added.

