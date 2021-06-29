Man held in Tirupati for murdering wife, burning body

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirupati Urban police said they have cracked the mysterious death of a woman whose burnt body was found on the premises of SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati city on June 16. They have taken her husband into custody as he reportedly killed the woman and tried to burn the body using petrol.

After being informed about the body by the hospital staff, Alipiri circle inspector Devendra Kumar and his team launched an investigation. The police said the body was 85-90 per cent burnt by the time they reached the hospital, making it harder even to confirm whether the body was of a woman or a man.

Her identity could not be verified initially despite a forensic team confirming that the deceased was a woman. On further investigation, the police, however, established that the deceased was a 27-year-old, Bhuvaneswari, and a native of Ramasamudram village of Punganur mandal. Married to one Srikanth Reddy of Badvel in Kadapa district, the couple has an 18-month-old daughter.

The couple had recently shifted to Tirupati from Hyderabad and was living in an apartment for the past three months.“Srikanth Reddy, who is unemployed, frequently quarrelled with his wife. After one of the altercations, he allegedly killed his wife and put the body in a suitcase and left it at a secluded spot at Ruia. Later that night, he went back and tried to burn the suitcase with petrol,” said sources in the police department. Tirupati police, who registered a case, are said to have taken Srikanth and a taxi driver, who helped him take the body to the hospital, into custody.