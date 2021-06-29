Anna Prasadam of Andhra's Srikalahasti temple awarded ISO certificate

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : The famous Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti has been awarded ISO Certificate of International Standards for Quality and Cleanliness for the Anna Prasadam it offers to the devotees. The ISO certificate was handed over to temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju by Sivaiah, the spokesperson of HYM, and Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy on Sunday evening. HYM is an internationally reputed organisation that provides certification, auditing, training, inspection, testing, conformity assessment, validation and verification services to all sectors as per national and international standards to help organisations attain customer satisfaction and public confidence.

Sivaiah said they have collected the views of the devotees visiting the temple before giving the ISO certificate for Anna Prasadam. Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple, located on the banks of river Swarnamukhi, attracts multitudes of devotees not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The temple offers Anna Prasadam from 11 am to 3 pm daily. Around 1,600-2,000 devotees are being served free Anna Prasadam in six batches and the temple administration has been offering clean and hygienic food containing rice, sambar, rasam, curry and curd apart from chutney and pongal, EO Peddiraju said.

“The temple staff have been striving hard to maintain hygienic conditions in the kitchen and dining halls. It was a proud moment as the temple has received the ISO certificate for serving food with quality standards,’’ local legislator Madhusudhan Reddy said, adding steps would be taken to provide all other amenities for the devotees visiting the temple.