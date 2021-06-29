STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anna Prasadam of Andhra's Srikalahasti temple awarded ISO certificate

The temple Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple in Chittoor offers Anna Prasadam, clean and hygienic food, free of cost to around 2000 devotees a day.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 01:09 PM

Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti

Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : The famous Sri Kalahastheeswara Swamy temple at Srikalahasti has been awarded ISO Certificate of International Standards for Quality and Cleanliness for the Anna Prasadam it offers to the devotees. The ISO certificate was handed over to temple Executive Officer D Peddiraju by Sivaiah, the spokesperson of HYM, and Srikalahasti MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy on Sunday evening. HYM is an  internationally reputed organisation that provides certification, auditing, training, inspection, testing, conformity assessment, validation and verification services to all sectors as per national and international standards to help organisations attain customer satisfaction and public confidence.

Sivaiah said they have collected the views of the devotees visiting the temple before giving the ISO certificate for Anna Prasadam. Srikalahastheeswara Swamy temple, located on the banks of river Swarnamukhi, attracts multitudes of devotees not only from Andhra Pradesh but also from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

The temple offers Anna Prasadam from 11 am to 3 pm daily. Around 1,600-2,000 devotees are being served free Anna Prasadam in six batches and the temple administration has been offering clean and hygienic food containing rice, sambar, rasam, curry and curd apart from chutney and pongal, EO Peddiraju said.

“The temple staff have been striving hard to maintain hygienic conditions in the kitchen and dining halls. It was a proud moment as the temple has received the ISO certificate for serving food with quality standards,’’ local legislator Madhusudhan Reddy said, adding steps would be taken to provide all other amenities for the devotees visiting the temple. 

