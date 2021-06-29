STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP to organise Deeksha seeking Rs 10,000 from Jagan government for each white ration card holder

Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with a few leaders will hold Deeksha at the party headquarters from 10 am to 1 pm, party leaders and cadre will do so in their respective Assembly segments.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Demanding that the State government give Rs 10,000 each to all the white ration card holders to reduce their hardships due to Covid, Opposition TDP is organising ‘Sadhana Deeksha’ on Tuesday. While party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu along with a few leaders will hold Deeksha at the party headquarters from 10 am to 1 pm, party leaders and cadre will do so in their respective Assembly segments. Naidu on Monday discussed the protest plan with senior party leaders. 

The TDP leaders said that crores of families lost their income during the pandemic. Those dependent on small businesses and traditional professions suffered greatly due to the curfew. Many people became orphans as family heads succumbed to the virus, they said.

