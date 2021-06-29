Visakhapatnam SEZ's Unit Approval Committee gives nod to pharma units for expansion

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) development commissioner A Rama Mohana Reddy said the Unit Approval Committee (UAC) of VSEZ on Monday accorded approvals to various Pharma units located in AP: Reddy’s Labs, Aurobindo, Lee Pharma, Divis Labs at Bheemili, Eisai Pharma at Ramky SEZ, Salora in APSEZ and Hetero drugs at Nakkapalli. They have been given the approval for broad-banding and enhancing their capacities.

Reddy informed that approval was given to Eisai Pharma for trading of 1000 kg Zonisamide. He added that Dr Reddy’s in Srikakulam will make 1.95 million tablets of various doses of gastro-resistant medicines for export worth Rs 28.83 crore. He said Divis Labs, has also sought for broad banding of a number of nutraceuticals related to animal health, coloring agents, with annual capacities of 69 MT which will achieve Net Foreign Exchange (NFE) of `122 crore in the next 5 years.

The UAC also approved the proposal of Hetero Drugs to make 100 kilograms of sodium zirconium cyclosilicate, a hematology related drug. Aurobindo at Naidupeta will make 2.1 million tablets of Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride, the commissioner said. He added that approval was given for Lee Pharma and Reddy’s Lab at Duvvada to make Covid related drugs such as Doxycycline, Favipiravir, Esomeprazole and Paracetamol. The two pharma companies will also produce various doses of Diazepam and Lacosamide.

Divis was given approval for making 150 MTs of Vitamin D2 to earn NFE worth Rs 244 crore. Divis will also enhance its capacities in making animal feed like Astapet and Astafeed to the tune of 1,020 MT which will be exported to Europe to earn NFE of Rs1,250 crore.