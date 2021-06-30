STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active caseload down to 40,074 in Andhra Pradesh,41 more deaths

Andhra Pradesh records 3,620 new Covid-19 infections, recovery rate touches 97 per cent

Published: 30th June 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

 (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh logged another 3,620 new Covid infections from more than 91,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 4 per cent. The fresh addition took the cumulative cases past 18.85 lakh while the total samples tested in the state went past 2.18 crore. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district topped the chart with 617 new infections followed by 565 in West Godavari.

The remaining 11 districts logged less than 500 new cases with the lowest being 44 in Kurnool. Vizianagaram is the only other district which reported less than 100 new infections. Except for Kurnool and Kadapa, all other districts reported new infections in higher numbers than on Monday when the cumulative tally was 2,224. The recoveries stood at 5,757 taking the overall recoveries past 18.32 lakh with a recovery rate of 97 percent. The active cases further came down to a little over 40,000 with the highest being 7,381 active cases in East Godavari and lowest of 618 in Anantapur.

With 41 new deaths, the overall fatalities in the state now stood at 12,671. Chittoor reported the highest of seven deaths followed by six in Krishna, five each in East Godavari and Prakasam, four each in Guntur and West Godavari, three in Srikakulam, two each in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram. The mortality rate in the state now stands at 0.67 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coronavirus andhra covid cases
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp