Active caseload down to 40,074 in Andhra Pradesh,41 more deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged another 3,620 new Covid infections from more than 91,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am with a positivity rate of 4 per cent. The fresh addition took the cumulative cases past 18.85 lakh while the total samples tested in the state went past 2.18 crore. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district topped the chart with 617 new infections followed by 565 in West Godavari.

The remaining 11 districts logged less than 500 new cases with the lowest being 44 in Kurnool. Vizianagaram is the only other district which reported less than 100 new infections. Except for Kurnool and Kadapa, all other districts reported new infections in higher numbers than on Monday when the cumulative tally was 2,224. The recoveries stood at 5,757 taking the overall recoveries past 18.32 lakh with a recovery rate of 97 percent. The active cases further came down to a little over 40,000 with the highest being 7,381 active cases in East Godavari and lowest of 618 in Anantapur.

With 41 new deaths, the overall fatalities in the state now stood at 12,671. Chittoor reported the highest of seven deaths followed by six in Krishna, five each in East Godavari and Prakasam, four each in Guntur and West Godavari, three in Srikakulam, two each in Anantapur and Visakhapatnam and one each in Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram. The mortality rate in the state now stands at 0.67 per cent.