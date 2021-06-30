STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh HC directs government not to release Brahmin Corporation funds for Vahana Mitra for now

The bench directed the government to file a detailed affidavit by the next case hearing and asked it not to release the funds from the corporation till then.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday directed the State government not to release Rs 49 lakh to YSR Vahana Mitra scheme from Brahmin Welfare Corporation and asked it to file a detailed affidavit on the issue by July 5. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader G Bhanuprakash Reddy from Tirupati challenging the GO 334 issued on June 15 according permission to the Endowment Department Special Commissioner (administration) for release of Rs 49 lakh from the budgetary allocations.

Petitioner’s counsel Gopalakrishna Kalanidhi argued that the funds meant for the temple development cannot be used for the political schemes. However, special government pleader Chintala Suman countered the argument stating that endowment department’s funds are not being used for the scheme, but those allocated for Brahmin Welfare Corporation, which are under revenue control of the endowments department, hence the administration permissions were accorded to Endowment Special Commissioner for release of the funds. The bench directed the government to file a detailed affidavit by the next case hearing and asked it not to release the funds from the corporation till then. The case was adjourned to July 5.

Interim stays extended

The AP High Court on Tuesday extended the interim stay orders issued by the High Court, lower courts and tribunals unconditionally till July 15. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice N Jayasurya took up hearing on the issue suo motu and extended the interim stay orders in different cases. The decision was taken in view of Covid-19 situation in the state. Earlier, interim stay orders, which were in force by April 21, were extended till June 30.

