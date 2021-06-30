Chandrababu Naidu questions Disha app promotion as Act yet to come into force

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday took a dig at Disha app promotion pointing out that before the Disha Act came into force, the State government inaugurated Disha police stations, distributed Disha motor bikes and now came up with a programme promoting the app. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took part in the promotional programme at Gollapudi in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Chandrababu Naidu, who took part in the party’s Sadhana Deeksha with a demand that the government come to the rescue of the Covid-hit poor people of the State, lashed out at the promotional programme alleging that the Chief Minister created such a “fake occasion” to divert the attention of the people from his party’s Deeksha.

Naidu demanded that the government immediately announce Covid package including Rs 10,000 financial assistance for all the white ration card holders, Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the Covid victims and Rs 25 lakh and Rs 50 lakh, respectively, to the bereaved families of those who died due to lack of oxygen and frontline warriors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has come down heavily on N Chandrababu Naidu for staging a “political drama” under the name of ‘Sadhana Deeksha’. The minister said the state government has effectively contained Covid.