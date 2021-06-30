PTD employees demand PRC arrears of 2017

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (PTD) Employees Union (EU) have appealed the Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah to provide the PRC arrears for the year 2017 to the employees as per agreement made by the management with JAC in 2019. A memorandum in this regard was submitted to Venkataramaiah at R&B guest house here on Tuesday.

Although Union General Secretary P Damodar said, the management has agreed to provide the PRC arrears for the year 2017 by July 2020, there was no response from the government in this regard. In response to the memorandum, the Minister assured of implementing the demands mentioned in the agreement at the earliest. The other demands of the union include implementation of old pension schemes for PTD employees on the lines of government staff, making amendments to the new service rules given for them and providing compassionate employment to those eligible.