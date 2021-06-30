STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine stock unused by private hospitals must be given to governments: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Stating that more than 17.71 lakh doses were earmarked for the private hospitals in the State for July, the Chief Minister felt that they could not utilise the total stock.

COVID Vaccine

Separate sites were present at each centre for Covaxin and Covishield (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Close on the heels of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging the Centre to adopt a more rational distribution of available Covid vaccine doses among government and private hospitals, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure Covid-19 vaccine doses that were originally allotted to the private hospitals, but not lifted by them, and supply them to take up vaccination drive through government channels.

In a letter to Modi, the Chief Minister said the past experience and the demand for vaccine at the private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh clearly indicate that such huge quantities of vaccine could not be utilised by them. To buttress his claim, he pointed out that so far only 2,67,075 people have been vaccinated at the private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh. He said under the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National Covid-19 Vaccination Strategy implemented from May 1, 25 per cent vaccine production was permitted to be procured by the private hospitals and industrial establishments (through their hospitals).

“The 25 per cent allocation of available vaccine doses to the private hospitals has been continued in the revised norms for implementation of the vaccination programme, which came into force from June 21,’’ he said. Stating that more than 17.71 lakh doses were earmarked for the private hospitals in the State for July, the Chief Minister felt that they could not utilise the total stock.

He said similar opinions were expressed by some other States during the video conference conducted by the Cabinet Secretary with Chief Secretaries on June 24. “I suggest that the vaccine stocks not lifted by the private hospitals should be procured and supplied for implementation of the vaccination drive through the government channels.

Such an approach could go a long way in speeding up the vaccination drive and enabling effective utilisation of the available resources to achieve complete vaccination coverage at the earliest,’’ Jagan said, and requested for an early decision on the issue. He brought to the notice of the Prime Minister the State’s capacity of taking up large scale vaccination drives and pointed out that the AP had vaccinated more than 13.72 lakh people on a single day on June 20.

“We can easily replicate this performance, if more vaccine doses are made available to the State. Andhra Pradesh is in a unique position to vaccinate lakhs of people daily due to the setup of 15,004 village and ward secretariats all over the State aided by 2.66 lakh volunteers responsible for 50 households each, more than 40,000 Asha workers, more than 19,000 ANMs and a vast number of PHCs and CHCs,’’ the Chief Minister said.

‘AP can take up massive vax drive’

AP is in a unique position to vaccinate lakhs of people a day due to the setup of 15,004 village and ward secretariats all over the State, aided by 2.66 lakh volunteers, more than 40,000 Asha workers, 19,000 ANMs and vast number of PHCs, CHCs,’’ the Chief Minister said in his letter to Modi

