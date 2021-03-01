Andhra: COVID-19 tests for all school students likely in Prakasam amid fears over second wave

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As Prakasam district gears up for the third phase of anti-Covid vaccination from Monday, the local administration has identified 4.82 lakh people above the age of 60 and increased the number of session sites from 127 to 152.

Till date, around 39,000 have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district. At present, an inoculation drive for police officials is going on and nearly 3,500 cops have been given the jabs.

Meanwhile, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus the administration said it has ramped up the daily testing capacity from 3,000 to over 7,000. Students of all schools may have to undergo tests for Covid-19.

Not just people flying back home from abroad, but those arriving from other states may as well have to undergo the tests for Covid-19 from Monday, according to officials.

Identification of such people will have to be done through ANMs, Asha workers and Anganwadi staff.

“As the number of Covid-19 cases are rising, the health officials have been ordered to test students of all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 1,” district medical and health officer Dr P Ratnavali said.

As on Sunday, the district has 37 active cases. While 11 patients were hospitalised, the remaining were in home isolation.