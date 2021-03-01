STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: COVID-19 tests for all school students likely in Prakasam amid fears over second wave

As on Sunday, the district has 37 active cases. While 11 patients were hospitalised, the remaining were in home isolation.  

Published: 01st March 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As Prakasam district gears up for the third phase of anti-Covid vaccination from Monday, the local administration has identified 4.82 lakh people above the age of 60 and increased the number of session sites from 127 to 152. 

Till date, around 39,000 have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the district. At present, an inoculation drive for police officials is going on and nearly 3,500 cops have been given the jabs. 

Meanwhile, amid fears of a second wave of coronavirus the administration said it has ramped up the daily testing capacity from 3,000 to over 7,000. Students of all schools may have to undergo tests for Covid-19. 

Not just people flying back home from abroad, but those arriving from other states may as well have to undergo the tests for Covid-19 from Monday, according to officials.

Identification of such people will have to be done through ANMs, Asha workers and Anganwadi staff.

“As the number of Covid-19 cases are rising, the health officials have been ordered to test students of all educational institutions. Meanwhile, the 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination will start from March 1,” district medical and health officer Dr P Ratnavali said.

As on Sunday, the district has 37 active cases. While 11 patients were hospitalised, the remaining were in home isolation.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prakasam district Covid vaccination
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp