Anganwadi worker dies after vaccine second dose in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old Anganwadi worker, who was administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on February 24, allegedly developed Adverse Events Following Immunisation and died late Saturday night.

Mohammad Gulshan Begum, fainted in her house at Sanath Nagar while feeding her children around 9 pm. Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital and later to another hospital where she died. Based on their complaint, Penamaluru police registered a case under Sec 174 of CrPC.

“As she had a history of comorbidities, she might have died of a cardiac arrest,” said Penamaluru Circle Inspector M Satyanarayana. DMHO Dr Suhasini said Begum had developed complications three days after the vaccine. “Usually, the side-effects will be immediate. It is clear the death was due to underlying morbidities,” she said.