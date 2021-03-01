Hundi stolen from temple

GUNTUR: Two unidentified miscreants took away hundi at Poleramma temple in Ganapavaram village of Nadendla mandal late Saturday night. The miscreants disconnected the CCTV cameras installed in the temple and took away the hundi. On Sunday morning, the priest was shocked to see the temple hundi missing and immediately informed the temple committee and police. According to the temple committee, a sum of `60,000 might have been stolen from the hundi.
