Keep volunteers away from poll process: SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Sunday directed the district collectors and district election authorities to keep ward volunteers away from the election process to maintain neutrality. In a press release, the SEC asked the officials not to engage ward volunteers for distribution of authenticated photo voter slips to the voters. He further directed the officials to monitor the movements of ward volunteers closely. Further their phones should be kept in safe custody, as the database of beneficiaries is likely to be leveraged and misused, the SEC said.

The SEC, who earlier in the day held a regional conference with collectors and other officials of Krishna, West Godavari, Guntur and Prakasam districts, said the volunteers are barred from participating in the election process directly or indirectly to aid or abet in favour of any contesting candidate or political party and influence the outcome of the elections by leveraging and misusing their reach to the public as a conduit of government benefits and schemes.

The Commission views the participation of ward volunteers in the election process either directly or indirectly in support of a candidate or political party as a serious violation of the Model Code of Conduct and any deviation of the Commission’s direction will result in their summary discharge. However, the directions are limited to urban local bodies for the duration of the poll process and there is no restriction in their deployment in normal and routine mandated responsibilities, the SEC clarified. The SEC took the decision in view of the large scale complaints against the volunteers received during his consultations with representatives of various political parties.

Though the Commission had earlier issued instructions that ward and village volunteers should not indulge in any election activity, such as canvassing for elections to local bodies, complaints were made against them of violating those orders, he said.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Ramesh Kumar said action will be taken against those who violate the Model Code of Conduct. “In view of the Covid pandemic, the Election Commission of India has limited the number of people for door to door canvassing for elections to five. We have decided to follow the same rule in the municipal elections,” he explained. The SEC said they have also decided to permit road shows albeit in a limited manner and the permissions for the same will be issued in a single window system. Further, the cost of road shows will be divided between the candidate and the party, he said. To ensure no liquor and money are distributed during the municipal elections, MCC teams have been pressed into service. He said within 100 meters of the polling station, no political canvassing activity is allowed during elections.

The SEC was all praise for the district collectors and SPs for making arrangements and said they have to work with the same spirit as they did for the panchayat elections. With regard to forced nomination issues, the SEC said he received reports from the district collectors and is waiting for some more information. “We have decided to give benefit of doubt to the candidates based on the evidence submitted. Orders to this effect will be issued in a day or two. However, there is no chance for those who were rejected during scrutiny or those who want to nominate afresh,” he said. Ramesh Kumar requested the voters to exercise their franchise by turning up in large numbers on the day of polling, treating it as their social responsibility.

SEC directions

On ward volunteers

Do not engage ward volunteers for distribution of authenticated photo voter slips to the voters

Monitor their movements closely

Directions are limited to urban local bodies for the duration of the poll process

SEC decision after large scale complaints against the volunteers by various political parties

Other decisions

Number of people for door to door canvassing is limited to five

Road shows will be allowed only in a limited manner and permissions will be issued in a single window system

Cost of road shows will be divided between the candidate and party

MCC teams have been pressed into service to ensure no liquor and money are distributed

Within 100 meters of the polling station, no political canvassing activity is allowed on March 10