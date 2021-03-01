STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mekapati invited for WEF Global Tech Summit

Published: 01st March 2021 08:31 AM

Mekapati Goutham Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology Mekapati Goutham Reddy has been invited to the World Economic Forum Global Technology Governance Summit 2021. The meeting will be held in a hybrid format in Tokyo, Japan, from April 5 to 7. 

In a letter sent to the minister, World Economic Forum president Borge Brende said the emerging technologies have a vital role to play as countries are recovering slowly from the impact of the pandemic. 
He said the meeting will build on the Forum’s pioneering work on global technology governance and bring together stakeholders from government, business and civil society to identify how to harness and regulate these technologies to accelerate growth, encourage innovation and building resilience.  

He said it will also aim to help scale public-private initiatives to further the development of fourth Industrial revolution technologies while mitigating their risks. Andhra Pradesh has been a pioneer in the use of technology for societal benefit, he observed and opined insights provided by the minister would benefit the participants of the summit at large. AP is the first state in the country to come up with the ReSTART package for industries.

