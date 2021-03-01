Naidu slams SEC, police for ‘inaction’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Chittoor on Monday to stage a protest at Gandhi Statue condemning the YSRC party leaders’ alleged attacks on TDP leaders and cadre during ongoing municipal elections.

In a press statement on Sunday, the TDP chief lashed out at both the State Election Commission and police for lack of action on their part against the ruling party leaders, who are resorting to violence and damaging properties of the opponents in the municipal elections. He accused the ruling YSRC of resorting to intimidation tactics and harassing TDP leaders and cadre across the State, as that the ruling party has no confidence in victory by genuine means.

Naidu also accused the YSRC leaders of encroaching upon poor people’s lands and condemned the attack and forced removal of a tea shop belonging to Srinivasulu, a TDP sympathiser in Tirupati. “Only fault of Srinivasulu was that he decided to contest elections as a TDP candidate. How can they do that? The shop has all records and in spite of that, it was removed. The SEC has to respond to it. I do not understand the silence of the SEC on this issue,” he said and added that the TDP will stand by Srinivasulu and fight for justice.

He said using intimidation tactics, the YSRC forced the TDP candidates at Palasa town in Srikakulam district, to withdraw nominations. Naidu warned that if TDP cadre and sympathisers are targeted, it will retaliate and settle accounts once the party regains power in the State.