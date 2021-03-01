STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 100 cases for 2nd straight day in Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid-19 cases surpass 700-mark after 117 persons test +ve in a day; 66 others recover

Published: 01st March 2021 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With over 100 new infections emerging on the second consecutive day, the active Covid-19 caseload reached 700 on Sunday. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 39,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am from which 117 infections emerged. A day earlier, the state reported 100-plus new infections for the first time since February first week.

On a positive note, however, no Covid-19-related death was reported for the second straight day and the toll remained at 7,169. Chittoor continued to report the highest daily spike. In the 24 hours, 41 samples from the district tested positive for the coronavirus. Guntur, Krishna and Srikakulam also recorded new infections in double digits, and nine districts reported less than 10 cases.  

With 66 more getting cured, the total recoveries increased to 8,82,029.  In February, 2,080 new coronavirus positives and 2,525 recoveries were reported in the state, but only 15 deaths, the lowest toll in many months.In January, AP added 5,224 positives, 7,139 recoveries and 45 deaths. Chittoor alone added 447 cases in February.

