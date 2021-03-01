Somu accuses YSRC of misusing official machinery 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday launched the party’s campaign for municipal elections here on Sunday. He campaigned in Maharanipeta for the BJP-Jana Sena alliance candidate after garlanding the statue of BR Ambedkar in 29th ward. Speaking on the occasion, he called upon people to elect a strong leadership and said the BJP has strong cadre and leaders in the Port City.

He alleged that cases were being foisted against party leaders, who contested in the recently concluded panchayat elections at the behest of the ruling YSRC. “Rowdy sheets are being opened, branding candidates as anti-socials to create fear psychosis among them. The BJP brought the issue to the notice of the Chief secretary,” Somu Veerraju pointed out.

The Centre has been implementing a focussed action plan for the overall development of the country, he said. “The State is now in a debt trap due to various subsidies and welfare programmes,” he alleged.