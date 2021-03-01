STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to inoculate 65 lakh people in 3rd phase vaccination

The Medical and Health Department aims to vaccinate about 53 lakh people aged above 60 and seven lakh aged above 45 with comorbidities during the third phase. 

Published: 01st March 2021 07:54 AM

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is all set to launch the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination programme on Monday. The Medical and Health Department aims to vaccinate about 53 lakh people aged above 60 and seven lakh aged above 45 with comorbidities during the third phase. 

Speaking to TNIE, Principal Secretary for Covid Management and Vaccination M Ravi Chandra said, “Our target may go up based on the increase or decrease in the number of people with comorbidities. The number of people with comorbidities may be higher as we are not able to collect all data under the National Non-Communicable Diseases Programme. Most of the people belonging to the elite class may not have been included in the data. So there may be an increase of 10 to 15 per cent of people with comorbidities resulting in rise in total target. The State aims to vaccinate a total of 65-70 lakh people during the third phase.”

Explaining the stock position of Covishield and Covaxin, he said the State has received a total of 21,07,830 doses of the two vaccines as on February 25. Of the total stock, 13,44,640 doses have been used in 13 districts of the State. There is a balance stock of 7,63,190 doses of both the vaccines.  

“We have enough stock of vaccine to launch the third phase. More stock of vaccine is likely to reach the State. The process of getting vaccine stock has been smooth so far and there has not been any delay in the transportation of vaccine, neither from the Centre to the State, nor within the State,” Ravi Chandra said.

He said 2,172 medical facilities (more than 1,600 government and 500 private) are equipped to take up the third phase of vaccination drive. “Based on the need and demand, the number of facilities may be increased to 18,000 in the State. We have enough manpower and necessary infrastructure to increase the number of facilities as and when required in every district,” Ravi Chandra asserted. 

He also stated that `150 has to be deposited by the beneficiary in the Central government’s account if he/she wishes to get vaccinated in private hospitals. The private hospitals can collect a service charge of up to `100 from each beneficiary and the details will be provided soon, he added.

Comments

