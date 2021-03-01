Transgender enters fray to solve civic woes in Andhra Pradesh

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Standing apart from all other contestants, a transgender has entered the poll fray for the 10th ward councillor post in Nandikotkur municipality. The transgender, Madhuri, filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate last year. Later, elections to the urban local bodies were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the resumption of election process to the local bodies after a year, she has started her campaign in the ward with a promise to develop civic amenities.

Madhuri is likely to get the support of the ruling YSRC with the local MLA T Arthur promising to get the party B-Form issued to her. If it happens, she will be the official YSRC candidate. Highlighting the civic problems like drinking water scarcity, lack of proper drainage system and poor sanitation in the 10th ward, she promised to get the basic amenities improved if she is elected. A Post Graduate from Rayalaseema University, Madhuri is in the forefront in highlighting the problems faced by transgenders and get them solved.

Despite rapid advancement of technology, transgenders are still facing discrimination in the society, she rued. “We are also like other human beings. It is unfortunate that we have to fight for our rights. There is a need to constitute a separate corporation for transgenders on the lines of ones for BCs, SCs and STs for their welfare and empowerment,” she said. In some States, transgenders are worshipped during festivals. In developed countries, transgenders do not face any discrimination. However, transgenders are not treated on par with men and women in our country and the social attitude needs to be changed for growth, Madhuri said, exuding confidence of her victory in the civic polls.

