STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Transgender enters fray to solve civic woes in Andhra Pradesh

Despite rapid advancement of technology, transgenders are still facing discrimination in the society, she rued.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Standing apart from all other contestants, a transgender has entered the poll fray for the 10th ward councillor post in Nandikotkur municipality. The transgender, Madhuri, filed her nomination papers as an independent candidate last year. Later, elections to the urban local bodies were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. With the resumption of election process to the local bodies after a year, she has started her campaign in the ward with a promise to develop civic amenities.

Madhuri is likely to get the support of the ruling YSRC with the local MLA T Arthur promising to get the party B-Form issued to her. If it happens, she will be the official YSRC candidate. Highlighting the civic problems like drinking water scarcity, lack of proper drainage system and poor sanitation in the 10th ward, she promised to get the basic amenities improved if she is elected.  A Post Graduate from Rayalaseema University, Madhuri is in the forefront in highlighting the problems faced by transgenders and get them solved.

Despite rapid advancement of technology, transgenders are still facing discrimination in the society, she rued. “We are also like other human beings. It is unfortunate that we have to fight for our rights. There is a need to constitute a separate corporation for transgenders on the lines of ones for BCs, SCs and STs for their welfare and empowerment,” she said. In some States, transgenders are worshipped during festivals. In developed countries, transgenders do not face any discrimination. However, transgenders are not treated on par with men and women in our country and the social attitude needs to be changed for growth, Madhuri said, exuding confidence of her victory in the civic polls.

She is likely to get YSRC support 
Local MLA T Arthur promised to get the YSRC B-Form issued to Madhuri. If it happens, Madhuri who entered the fray as independent, will be the YSRC  official nominee

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp