Andhra Pradesh's daily power usage tops 200 million units 

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an increase in power consumption compared to the last six years after the state’s bifurcation.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:22 AM

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is witnessing an increase in power consumption compared to the last six years after the state’s bifurcation. On February 27 this year, 207 million units of consumption was recorded, the highest in the last six years. According to the energy department, the previous highest maximum consumption of 200 MU per day was recorded on March 18 of last year. As there is one more month left for the financial year to end, the officials are expecting that the record might even break.  

The average daily consumption has been between 160 MU and 190 MU over the last six years. The reason for the increase is thought to be the increased usage from the farm sector as the officials are now supplying 9 hours of power.

The second likely reason could be an increase in the year-end industrial production post Covid-induced lockdown. Industries are reportedly working overtime to make up for the losses.  Third likely reason could be the increase in domestic consumption. 

“Day time temperatures are soaring and the usage of air conditioners is also reported to have increased as compared to the last year. This can also be one of the factors that contributed to the increase in daily power consumption in the state,” a senior official opined. Now, the officials are busy tabulating the energy consumed in the current fiscal to analyse the consumption trend so that informed decisions can be taken for addressing the increasing power needs. 

