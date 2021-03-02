BJP dividing people on religious lines: Chinta Mohan

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Former Tirupati MP and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Monday accused the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre of spreading hatred in the country by dividing people on religious and caste lines. He said the government is trying to demoralise the integrity of the states with its actions.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the senior Congress leader alleged the BJP and YSRC were eroding the democratic values. Commenting on TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Tirupati, he said it is nothing but an act of survival. “The TDP is a closed chapter and Naidu is struggling to revive it,” he added. He said the Centre has failed to act in the interests of the common man for the past six years.