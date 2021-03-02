COVID-19: After reporting over 100 infections for 2 straight days, new cases drop to 58

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh saw a dip in new Covid-19 infections on Monday, after two consecutive days of reporting over 100 cases. It registered 58 new cases, 51 recoveries and nil deaths in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, the state government said. The state’s Covid-19 table now showed the infection count at 8,89,974, besides 8,82,080 recoveries and 7,169 deaths, according to the latest bulletin. The total number of active cases stood at 725.

With 20,269 confirmatory tests, including 3,997 Rapid Antigen tests, performed in the 24 hours, the total number of samples tested went up to 1,39,74,400. The highest number of fresh cases was reported from Chittoor district (11), followed by Kadapa (10). There was no surge in Vizianagaram in the period.

East Godavari, with over 1.24 lakh infections in total, continued to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (94,336), Chittoor (87,493), Guntur (75,740) and Anantapur (67,760). Out of the 13 districts, nine have a caseload of over 60,000. The active cases were the lowest in Vizianagaram (15), and the highest in Chittoor (138). In February, an average of 35,000 tests were carried out per day, which was significantly down from about 75,000-80,000 in the previous months.