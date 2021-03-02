STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gram panchayat polls: Andhra govt challenges SEC directions in HC

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that with the directives of the SEC, the distribution of pensions, essential commodities and other welfare schemes will come to a halt.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP workers TDP supporters

TDP workers during a poll campaign in Vijayawada on Monday (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar directed district collectors to keep ward volunteers away from the election process and keep their phones in safe custody, the State government on Monday challenged the directions of the SEC in the High Court.

In the House Motion petition, principal secretary (gram volunteer, ward volunteer, village secretariat and ward secretariat department) M Ajay Jain sought the court’s directives to strike down the SEC orders as they are “unilateral, anti-Constitutional and against the Panchayat Raj Act rules and regulations. 

Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that with the directives of the SEC, the distribution of pensions, essential commodities and other welfare schemes will come to a halt. With the directions to keep the phones of volunteers in safe custody, the disbursement of pensions being done through the biometrics system will be affected, the advocate general informed the court.

Sriram also informed the court that volunteers are not affiliated to any political party. Referring to the SEC observations that they received complaints against volunteers during the elections to gram panchayats, Sriram informed the court that there is no evidence to show that volunteers have influenced the gram panchayat elections.

Sriram said the SEC can act against volunteers if there are specific instances of influencing voters during the polls, and said the entire system of volunteers cannot be brought to a halt and the SEC cannot stop welfare schemes of the government. Justice DVSS Somayajulu posted the matter for hearing on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Ramesh Kumar Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp