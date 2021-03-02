STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Miscreants steal minitruck from LG showroom, offered TV for Rs 500 to buy diesel

They offered brand new TV at a throwaway price of Rs 500.

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two miscreants sped away with a mini-truck containing electronic goods worth Rs 9 lakh from LG showroom at Enikepadu in the city, which were to be delivered to a dealer in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. When the mini-truck ran out of fuel on the Hyderabad national highway, the duo did not have money to buy diesel. Hence, they put the electronic goods for sale.

They offered brand new TV at a throwaway price of Rs 500. Some passersby grew suspicious and informed the matter to Chillakallu police who swung into action. On seeing the police, the duo fled leaving the vehicle.Chillakallu SI Srinivasa Rao said the two accused, who are still at large, migrated to Vijayawada from Uttar Pradesh long ago.

FASTag helps police track vehicle

They used to supply vehicles to LG showroom at Enikepadu for transportation of electronic goods to East and West Godavari districts. On Sunday night, the duo were assigned to deliver electronic goods worth Rs 9 lakh to a dealer at Bhimavaram. “Instead of going to Bhimavaram, the duo headed to Hyderabad where they planned to sell the electronic goods in black market and contacted some middlemen. The vehicle ran out of fuel near Gauravaram. As they did not have money to buy diesel, they tried to sell new TV sets in the vehicle for a meagre price of Rs 500. Crowds soon gathered at the place. One of them grew suspicious and informed us that these goods might have been stolen,” the SI said.

The LG showroom management lodged a complaint with Patamata police in the early hours of Monday. The goods should have reached Bhimavaram by Monday morning itself. When the showroom authorities tried to contact the duo, they were not reachable. “Based on the FASTag number on the vehicle, we came to know that the accused headed towards Hyderabad. Immediately, we alerted all the police stations en route. Hours later, Chillakallu police informed us that they had recovered the vehicle,” Patamata police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp