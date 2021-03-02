Miscreants steal minitruck from LG showroom, offered TV for Rs 500 to buy diesel

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two miscreants sped away with a mini-truck containing electronic goods worth Rs 9 lakh from LG showroom at Enikepadu in the city, which were to be delivered to a dealer in Bhimavaram of West Godavari district. When the mini-truck ran out of fuel on the Hyderabad national highway, the duo did not have money to buy diesel. Hence, they put the electronic goods for sale.

They offered brand new TV at a throwaway price of Rs 500. Some passersby grew suspicious and informed the matter to Chillakallu police who swung into action. On seeing the police, the duo fled leaving the vehicle.Chillakallu SI Srinivasa Rao said the two accused, who are still at large, migrated to Vijayawada from Uttar Pradesh long ago.

FASTag helps police track vehicle

They used to supply vehicles to LG showroom at Enikepadu for transportation of electronic goods to East and West Godavari districts. On Sunday night, the duo were assigned to deliver electronic goods worth Rs 9 lakh to a dealer at Bhimavaram. “Instead of going to Bhimavaram, the duo headed to Hyderabad where they planned to sell the electronic goods in black market and contacted some middlemen. The vehicle ran out of fuel near Gauravaram. As they did not have money to buy diesel, they tried to sell new TV sets in the vehicle for a meagre price of Rs 500. Crowds soon gathered at the place. One of them grew suspicious and informed us that these goods might have been stolen,” the SI said.

The LG showroom management lodged a complaint with Patamata police in the early hours of Monday. The goods should have reached Bhimavaram by Monday morning itself. When the showroom authorities tried to contact the duo, they were not reachable. “Based on the FASTag number on the vehicle, we came to know that the accused headed towards Hyderabad. Immediately, we alerted all the police stations en route. Hours later, Chillakallu police informed us that they had recovered the vehicle,” Patamata police said.