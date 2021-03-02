New FOC-in-C of ENC takes charge

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Monday took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command from Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain at an impressive ceremonial parade held at the Naval Base in Visakhapatnam. Addressing mediapersons on the occasion, the Vice Admiral said that the ENC has played a large role in defence and security of the nation. “We are celebrating 50 years of victory of 1971 Indo-Pak war this year and also Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka,” he said.

Vice Admiral Singh said ENC has been in the forefront in safeguarding maritime interests of the country. He said ENC is well prepared for future and ready for any operation in Bay of Bengal. He said ENC and Visakhapatnam are interlinked. The ENC will work in consultation with the district administrations and State governments in coastal areas.The Vice Admiral inspected the ceremonial guard and reviewed platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships and establishments of the ENC.