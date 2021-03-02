STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Civic polls: SEC allows 11 candidates to file papers

The candidates of recognised and registered political parties should submit Form- B before 3 pm on March 3. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:51 AM

TDP supporters | EPS

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission on Monday decided to provide an opportunity to 11 candidates from 11 different wards in three civic bodies —  Tirupati Municipal Corporation, Punganur Municipality, both in Chittoor district, and Rayachoti Municipality in Kadapa district. The decision was taken based on the reports submitted by the district collectors and district election authorities with regard to the cases of forced withdrawal of candidature and prevention of candidates from filing nominations during the Urban Local Body election process held in March, 2020. 

D Vimala of Ward 2, R Sadasiva of Ward 8, CN Saravana of Wad 10, A Munemma of Ward 21, G surya Kumari of Wad 41, A Chandra Mohan of Ward 45 in Tirupati Municipal Corporation, S Munni of Ward 9 , C Geethamma of Ward 14, B Chandrakala of Wad 28 of Punganur Municipality and Kotte Venkatachalapathi of Ward 20, Kayanur Abdul Rahiman of Ward 31 in Rayachoti municipality are allowed to file their nominations.  

They have to file their nominations on March 1 and 2 between 11 am and 3 pm. Scrutiny of their nominations will be held on March 2 after 3 pm and withdrawal of candidatures will be allowed up to 3 pm on March 3. The candidates of recognised and registered political parties should submit Form- B before 3 pm on March 3. 

