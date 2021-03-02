STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SEC shows Varla Ramaiah the door during poll meeting

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:43 AM

YSRCP supporters YSRC supporters

Workers making caps with YSRC symbols and leaders’ pictures at Tadepalli on Monday ahead of the March 10 municipal elections. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar’s meeting with political parties in Vijayawada on Monday ahead of the  municipal elections witnessed heated moments when TDP leader Varla Ramaiah accused the SEC of not controlling the ruling party “excesses”. With the TDP leader confronting the SEC, he was asked to leave the meeting. When the meeting started, Ramesh Kumar explained that the SEC acted as per the directions of the High Court in certain issues.

The SEC said orders were issued for distribution of photo voter slips to the voters before March 5. When the representatives of political parties raised the issue of transfer of employees who are staying at one place for a long term, the SEC said some changes have been made. He stressed that the system is important and not the people in the election process and requested the political representatives to ensure Covid norms are adhered to. He was requested to facilitate transportation to senior citizens for exercising their franchise.

During the discussions, while the SEC was speaking, TDP representative Varla Ramaiah intervened frequently to raise the issue of unanimous elections and alleged that officials allowed recounting in favour of the ruling party and ignored the request of the opposition even when the demand was genuine. The SEC warned Ramaiah not to interfere while he was speaking, but when the latter continued to do so, the SEC asked the security personnel to send Ramaiah out of the meeting hall. Before that, taking exception to the SEC’s warning, TDP leaders entered into a heated argument with the SEC.  

Coming out of the meeting hall, the TDP leader lashed out at Ramesh Kumar describing him as a “changed man”. “What does he think of himself? Do we have to fold our hands and nod our heads while he is speaking?” he fumed and alleged that SC’s regional conferences and meetings with political parties have become a farce.  

