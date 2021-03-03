10-day handicrafts expo inaugurated in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Chief Executive Officer B Jayaram inaugurated the Andhra Pradesh Shilparamam Handicrafts Exhibition-2021 organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, at KKR Function Hall here on Tuesday.

Speaking after going round the stalls, he said that the exhibition will provide a platform for artisans to showcase their products. He appealed to people to encourage artisans by buying their products. As many as 58 craftsmen from 12 States are showcasing their products at the exhibition which will be open to public till March 11.Jayaram said that Shilparamams are being set up in all 13 districts of the State. AP Shilparamam Handicrafts promotion officer Parthasarathy and other officials were present.