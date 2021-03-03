STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coastal AP likely to have hotter days, Rayalaseema to face less severe summer

According to the State Disaster Management Agency,  at least 995 people died due to heatwaves in the last five years in the State.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh are likely to experience a slightly hotter summer than last year, while Rayalaseema is likely to have slightly less severe summer.The observation was made in the seasonal report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

According to IMD-Amaravati head S Stella, during the summer months of March, April and May, slightly above normal seasonal maximum temperatures with probability of occurrence in between 50 per cent 60 per cent are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh. That is, temperatures will be 0.22 per cent more than normal temperatures, but not on all days. 

Rayalaseema, which normally experiences hot summers triggering water scarcity, is likely to face a slightly less severe summer this year. Day time temperatures are likely to be 0.33 per cent less than normal temperatures.  

She said that though global climatic phenomena — moderate La Nina — will continue in the Equatorial Pacific till May with varying effects on different countries, it is unlikely to have much effect on the climate of Southern States like Andhra Pradesh. “Daytime temperatures will be more or less the same as the previous year, hence people are advised to take all necessary steps to protect themselves,” she said. 

In 2019 and 2020, heat wave conditions had persisted in Andhra Pradesh and the highest temperatures in some parts of the State had hovered between 45 degree Celsius to 47 degree Celsius. Though IMD had not made any forecast about heat wave conditions in their seasonal forecast, experts are of the opinion that going by previous experiences, people should be prepared for heat wave conditions, most likely, in May. 

According to the State Disaster Management Agency,  at least 995 people died due to heatwaves in the last five years in the State. However, the loss of life was significantly minimised over the years, from 723 in 2016 to 28 in 2019.

APSDMA, which held a virtual meeting recently to review preparedness for summer and action plan for heatwave conditions, each and every department has been delegated a separate task. With chances of lightning strikes, people are  advised to stay on alert.  People should stay at home between 12 and 3 pm if there is a heatwave alert. 

