Daily Covid-19 count exceeds 100, sample testing raised to 35K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the third time in the last four days, the daily Covid-19 count crossed the 100-mark in the State. In all, 106 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am, taking the overall count to more than 8.9 lakh. The total number of samples tested in the State has surged past 1.4 crore, while the total recoveries crossed the 8.82 lakh-mark.

The State has been witnessing a spike in daily Covid count for the past one week. On February 22, the State reported 41 new cases and the number of active cases stood at 590. In the next eight days, 645 new cases added to the overall count. Of the total, Chittoor district accounted for more than 175 cases. Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts witnessed the lowest spike in cases.

With the rise in daily Covid count, the Medical and Health Department has ramped up sample testing. The number of samples tested per day, which came down to 15,000, has been increased to 35,000.According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Chittoor recorded the highest number of 33 new cases. Anantapur and East Godavari were the other two districts with double digit daily count. Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported no new cases, while Kurnool and Nellore recorded three cases each. No new Covid death was reported.

The number of new recoveries came down to 57. With the decline in new recoveries, the number of active cases increased to 774. When the daily count was less than 50 for a few weeks, the number of active cases slumped to below 500. The spike in the daily count resulted in rise in active caseload.