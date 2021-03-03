Andhra Governor couple administered first dose of vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and First Lady Suprava Harichandan received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, in the third phase of inoculation drive, at New Government Hospital in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons, the governor said he did not feel any inconvenience after taking the jab, and that every eligible person should take get vaccinated as it is a safe procedure and helps in curtailing the spread of coronavirus.

Biswabhusan said he was administered Covaxin, which was completely developed and manufactured in India by Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. He congratulated the scientists who developed it and demonstrated to the world the country’s capability in the field of vaccine research and development.

The doctors told the Governor couple that second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will be administered to them after March 30. Nurse Jhansi administered the vaccine to the Governor couple under the supervision of hospital superintendent Dr. K Shiva Shankar.