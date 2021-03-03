HC dismisses pleas for fresh notification

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday struck down the petitions challenging the decision of the State Election Commission to start the process of elections to urban local bodies from where they were halted in 2020. The court dismissed the plea of the petitioners seeking directions to the SEC to issue a fresh notification for the elections. Justice DVSS Somayajulu of the High Court had earlier dismissed the petitions and the petitioners went for an appeal before the division bench of Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and Justice C Praveen Kumar. However, the bench struck down the petitions.
