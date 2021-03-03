STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Movie crew damaged Erra Matti Dibbalu, says group

Satyanarayana of Lucky Media said they got permission from Bheemunipatnam society for shooting at Nerellavalasa.

Published: 03rd March 2021 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Area allegedly vandalised by the film crew at Erra Matti Dibbalu I Express

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The geo-heritage site of Erra Matti Dibbalu was allegedly damaged in a film shooting for which the crew allegedly used an earthmover to make a pathway. Located between Visakhapatnam and Bheemili Coast, Erra Matti Dibbalu, one of the three remaining gullied red dunes formations in Southeast Asia, draws a good number of tourists. 

The crew took permission from Bheemunipatnam mutually aided cooperative building society on February 24 for shooting on their land. It allegedly violated permission norms and barged into the protected area.
A three-member group of INTACH comprising convener Mayank Deo, former AU Geology Prof Rajasekhara Reddy and historian Edward Paul visited Erra Matti Dibbalu after they came to know about the vandalism. They said when they reached the site, the revenue staff had already cleared the crew from the area. 

Lucky Media, a film shooting facilitating agency, took permission from the society for shooting in its land for three days—on February 28, March 1 and 2—at Nerellavalasa, which is near the protected site. 
Mayank told TNIE it was a clear violation and the film crew damaged the heritage site and reportedly used earthmovers for creating a passage. She said there were marks that indicating the area was used for film shooting.  

Edward Paul said the crew used the rear side of Erra Matti Dibbalu for film shooting. “They took permission from the society, which has a piece of land near the heritage site. However, the crew jumped permission and did the entire shooting in the protected zone. 

Satyanarayana of Lucky Media said they got permission from Bheemunipatnam society for shooting at Nerellavalasa. “The film is a small budget one being made for an OTT platform. The crew may have shot it in the protected area as they are unaware of the restricted zone,’’ he said, denying that any earthmover was used as the movie did not require use of a heavy machinery. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erra Matti Dibbalu
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp