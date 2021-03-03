Movie crew damaged Erra Matti Dibbalu, says group

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The geo-heritage site of Erra Matti Dibbalu was allegedly damaged in a film shooting for which the crew allegedly used an earthmover to make a pathway. Located between Visakhapatnam and Bheemili Coast, Erra Matti Dibbalu, one of the three remaining gullied red dunes formations in Southeast Asia, draws a good number of tourists.

The crew took permission from Bheemunipatnam mutually aided cooperative building society on February 24 for shooting on their land. It allegedly violated permission norms and barged into the protected area.

A three-member group of INTACH comprising convener Mayank Deo, former AU Geology Prof Rajasekhara Reddy and historian Edward Paul visited Erra Matti Dibbalu after they came to know about the vandalism. They said when they reached the site, the revenue staff had already cleared the crew from the area.

Lucky Media, a film shooting facilitating agency, took permission from the society for shooting in its land for three days—on February 28, March 1 and 2—at Nerellavalasa, which is near the protected site.

Mayank told TNIE it was a clear violation and the film crew damaged the heritage site and reportedly used earthmovers for creating a passage. She said there were marks that indicating the area was used for film shooting.

Edward Paul said the crew used the rear side of Erra Matti Dibbalu for film shooting. “They took permission from the society, which has a piece of land near the heritage site. However, the crew jumped permission and did the entire shooting in the protected zone.

Satyanarayana of Lucky Media said they got permission from Bheemunipatnam society for shooting at Nerellavalasa. “The film is a small budget one being made for an OTT platform. The crew may have shot it in the protected area as they are unaware of the restricted zone,’’ he said, denying that any earthmover was used as the movie did not require use of a heavy machinery.