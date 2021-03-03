Mudragada appears before court as trial in Tuni arson begins

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The trial in the Tuni arson case, in which Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and others are named as accused for allegedly torching a train and causing damage to public property, commenced in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court (Railway Court) in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

The railway court on February 26 asked 40 persons, who were named in the case registered for arson and setting the coaches of a train afire, including Kapu Sangham leaders Mudragada Padmanabham, Tuni MLA Dadisetty Raja and others, to appear in the court on March 2. The case was adjourned to March 16 as some of the accused, including Tuni MLA Dadisetti Ramalingeswara Rao (Raja), could not appear before the court.

On January 31, 2016, Kapu leaders organised ‘Kapu Garjana Sabha’ in Tuni demanding BC reservation for the Kapu community. The protest turned violent with the agitators stopping the Ratnachal Express between Tuni and Hamsavaram and throwing stones at the train and setting some coaches on fire. They attacked the railway police station, damaged the furniture and attacked the police.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) registered cases under several sections of the Indian Railway Act, 1989, and filed a charge-sheet recently. The state government had withdrawn prosecution in all the 51 cases registered by the State police on the incident.