Officials asked to improve standard of hospitals in Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister asks health officials to recruit more doctors, staff, says 1,426 YSR Health Clinics need renovation

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held meeting with his cabinet ministers at Secretariat in Velagapudi on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants officials concerned to ensure corporate-level quality services and infrastructure in government hospitals, and has instructed them to come up with standard operating procedures for the same. At a review meeting from his camp office near Tadepalli on Tuesday, the CM took stock of the progress of development works in the government and area hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, medical colleges and YSR Health Clinics, and asked the officials to make sure there is no shortage of funds for the prestigious Nadu-Nedu programme. 

In case of problems pertaining to land acquisition or other issues, Jagan wanted them to be brought to his notice for immediate resolution. “Standards followed by corporate hospitals with regard to infrastructure facilities, maintenance,  management and sanitation should also be followed in the government hospitals. There should not be any compromise on this issue.” 

Making it clear to the officials that he did not want to hear complaints of dysfunctional equipment, he said new hospitals are important, but maintaining them properly is even more important.“After spending crores of rupees on hospitals, there should not be any complaint about the shortage of doctors and staff. Recruit the needed number of doctors and staff. I want best management practices to be implemented in hospitals with regard to the patient’s room, bed, food and ambience,” he said, and directed them to engage experts in hospital management for the task.

Jagan was of the opinion that hospital administration and clinic management should be separate, and the same principal should be applied to all health centres, even if they are village clinics or teaching hospitals. Similar standards should be maintained in schools also, he said. 

Reviewing the progress of the YSR Health Clinics, he said there are 10,011 such clinics, out of which 1,426 need to be revived by September. Their renovation should be on the lines of Nadu-Nedu works.
The officials informed the chief minister that the selection of locations for the new PHCs was over, and their construction was likely to finish by October. They said works under Nadu-Nedu in the area and community hospitals will be completed by December.

The chief minister asked the officials to complete the land acquisition for new medical colleges at Paderu, Pulivendula, Piduguralla, Machilipatnam and other places by the end of March, and wanted the tender process to finish by May 15. The officials were directed to complete the tender process for renovation and improvement of the existing medical colleges by the end of April. Jagan also took stock of the Covid-19 situation and was informed 9,625 beds were kept ready for the Covid patients in 69 hospitals. 

