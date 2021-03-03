Panel to study hearing loss

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has constituted a committee that will study how to prevent avoidable hearing loss among people, and suggest appropriate medical interventions. The committee consists of 16 members, including doctors. It has been instructed to set modalities for screening, testing and treatment along with developing protocols for screening of the citizens. It will assess the requirement of medical equipment at all health centres. Also, three sub-committees were formed to support the committee.