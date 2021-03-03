Special teams to be formed to bust fake drug racket in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy CM and Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Alla Kali Kirshna Srinivas has directed Drugs Control Administration (DCA) IG Ravi Shankar Narayana to constitute special teams to crackdown on the fake drug racket.

He said Hari Priya Pharma Agency, which was found selling counterfeit drugs across Vijayawada, had been sealed, and Lokeshwari Medical Agency in Palakollu of West Godavari district was shut down. He said special teams should be formed to bust the racket, which has its roots in Chandigarh, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

He directed the IG to intensify the inspections on medical stores and wholesale shops in all the 13 districts to curb the sale of fake drugs. “Any medicine should be bought with proper prescription from doctors. If anyone witnesses or gets to know about any malpractice, they should report it to the officials on 0863-2330909/2339246.

Stating that measures are being take to curb the sale of sub-standard medicines, he said, “Teams have been sent to Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh from where the scammers bring the fake medicines into the state.”