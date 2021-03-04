Command and Control Centre in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In another step towards setting up its executive capital in Visakhapatnam, the State government on Wednesday gave its nod for the construction of the Command and Control Centre, which was earlier proposed at Vijayawada, at Visakhapatnam.

Principal secretary (home) Kumar Vishwajeet on Wednesday issued a Government Order according administrative sanction to construct the Command and Control Centre at Visakhapatnam in the available government land there with the same cost of `13.80 crore that was earlier sanctioned for the centre.

With several petitions related to relocation of executive capital to Visakhapatnam, construction of government guest house in Visakhapatnam and continuing Amaravati as the sole capital of the State pending in the courts, the government asked the Director General of Police to follow/comply with the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court, if any, to avoid legal complications in future.

The three-capital plan envisages executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial in Kurnool. Farmers in Amaravati, who gave land for the capital city, are staging a protest against the plan.