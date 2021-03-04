Degree student ‘stages’ kidnap drama in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Similar to the incident in Hyderabad where a woman staged her kidnap, Vizianagaram police said a woman who was found with her hands and legs tied by a roadside in the district, was pretending that she had been kidnapped.

The woman was found in an unconscious state by locals in the early hours of March 1, and was shifted to a hospital. SP Raja Kumari and senior officials took up the investigation and verified CCTV footage, but could not arrive at any conclusion as to who was behind the incident.

After questioning the 20-year-old degree student from Gurla village, the police came to a conclusion that she staged the drama fearing that her parents would chide her for leaving her hostel with a friend. She regained consciousness after being shifted to the Gurla primary health centre on March 2. After probing the case, the Vizianagaram SP found out that on February 27 the girl took permission to go out of the hostel and meet her uncle.

However, the hostel authorities informed her parents, who found out out that she had not reached her uncle’s residence or any other relatives’. On knowing that her brother was inquiring about her, the girl boarded a private bus going from Palakollu to Palakonda. “When the bus reached Gurla, the girl tied herself up pretending that she had been abducted and abandoned,” Rajakumari said, adding the girl confessed to fabricating the incident. Rajakumari further informed that no case was registered against the girl for misleading the police keeping in mind her future and reputation.