STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Degree student ‘stages’ kidnap drama in Andhra Pradesh

Rajakumari further informed that no case was registered against the girl for misleading the police keeping in mind her future and reputation.

Published: 04th March 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Similar to the incident in Hyderabad where a woman staged her kidnap, Vizianagaram police said a woman who was found with her hands and legs tied by a roadside in the district, was pretending that she had been kidnapped. 

The woman was found in an unconscious state by locals in the early hours of March 1, and was shifted to a hospital. SP Raja Kumari and senior officials took up the investigation and verified CCTV footage, but could not arrive at any conclusion as to who was behind the incident. 

After questioning the 20-year-old degree student from Gurla village, the police came to a conclusion that she staged the drama fearing that her parents would chide her for leaving her hostel with a friend. She regained consciousness after being shifted to the Gurla primary health centre on March 2. After probing the case, the Vizianagaram SP found out that on February 27 the girl took permission to go out of the hostel and meet her uncle. 

However, the hostel authorities informed her parents, who found out out that she had not reached her uncle’s residence or any other relatives’. On knowing that her brother was inquiring about her, the girl boarded a private bus going from Palakollu to Palakonda. “When the bus reached Gurla, the girl tied herself up pretending that she had been abducted and abandoned,” Rajakumari said, adding the girl confessed to fabricating the incident. Rajakumari further informed that no case was registered against the girl for misleading the police keeping in mind her future and reputation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Kidnap drama
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp