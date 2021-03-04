First find candidates, then set up camps, Sajjala tells TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday sought to know as to why the Opposition TDP was organising ‘camps’ for its candidates for the urban local body polls when it does not even have enough candidates to field.

Speaking to reporters, Sajjala said that the State Election Commission has given one more chance for the candidates, who allegedly withdrew from the fray under duress, to file their nominations. “Though the SEC gave an opportunity to file nominations for the second time, no one came forward. The leaders have lost confidence and trust in the party and its leader N Chandrababu Naidu,’’ Sajjala alleged.“When there are no candidates to field, surprisingly, they are organising camps. What is the credibility of a party whose leaders change parties so easily?’’ he questioned.

Instead of organising camps, the TDP should better shut its shop in the State, he said. Slamming Naidu for releasing the manifesto for municipal polls and making fake promises, Sajjala asked Naidu whether he had given 20 liters of drinking water for just `2, or a job in each family which was promised in the 2014 TDP manifesto.

“The 600 promises made in the TDP manifesto in the 2014 general election have no authenticity, and the manifesto was even removed from the party website before the 2019 polls,’’ Sajjala said and added the YSRC will complain to the Election Commission about cheating the people by putting unfulfilled promises in the TDP manifesto. On the allegations by the TDP on increasing property tax, Sajjala said it is Jagan Mohan Reddy government which improved the living standards of people through various welfare schemes. “No matter how many lies Chandrababu tells, people will not believe him,’’ he added. The government got an overwhelming mandate in the Panchayat polls, he said and claimed it would sweep the Municipal polls as well.