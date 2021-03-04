Andhra Pradesh HC sets aside SEC order on ward volunteers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Wednesday set aside the orders of the State Election Commission (SEC) to keep the ward volunteers away from the process of the ongoing municipal elections either directly or indirectly. The High Court also stayed the implementation of the orders of the SEC to keep in safe custody the phones of the volunteers as the data of the beneficiaries of the government schemes is likely to be leveraged or misused.

Principal Secretary (village volunteer, ward volunteer, village secretariat and ward secretariat) M Ajay Jain challenged the orders of the SEC in the High Court. Giving interim orders in the petition, Justice DVSS Somayajulu found fault with the SEC’s directions to keep in safe custody the phones of the volunteers. The court said that the database of the beneficiaries is available with the government also and it is not right to keep in safe custody the phones of the volunteers.

Justice Somayajulu said there is no need to stop the functioning of the volunteer system and that the SEC failed to show any evidence on the allegations that the volunteers misused or influenced the voters with the database available with them. The SEC can take action as per the legal provisions if the volunteers are found to have influenced the voters, the court said.

“The volunteers are involved in distribution of essential commodities, pensions and in health care related works. Except for distributing pensions, the volunteers are not extending any other service involving cash,” Justice Somayajulu observed. He said the SEC can take action if the volunteers threaten the voters of stopping any government benefit if they do not vote in favour of a particular party. The SEC can also set up a 24X7 call centre to receive such complaints, the court observed. In another order, Justice Somayajulu stayed the SEC orders allowing candidates, who were allegedly prevented from withdrawing their nominations under duress, to file papers again.

Polls in 12 panchayats, 726 wards on March 15

The State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday issued notification for the elections to the posts of sarpanches and wards where the elections could not be held due to various reasons. The elections will be held on March 15. Elections were conducted to elect sarpanches and ward members in four phases last month. However, elections could not be held for 12 sarpanch posts and 726 wards as no nominations were received or the received nominations were either invalid during the scrutiny or withdrawn. As per the notification issued on Wednesday, nominations can be filed from March 4 and scrutiny will be done on March 7. Last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 10 and polling to elect sarpanches and ward members will be held on March 15. Counting of votes will be held the same day from 4 pm.