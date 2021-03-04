Andhra Pradesh adds 135 Covid-19 cases, 57 recoveries in 24 hours 

VIJAYAWADA: The daily spike in Covid-19 infections in the state continued to be over 100. While 135 positives emerged in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am, only 57 recoveries were registered in the period. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, over 37,000 samples were tested in the 24 hours.The one-day surge was the highest in Chittoor (31). The latest bulletin said the gross positives climbed to 8,90,215 and the recoveries to 8,82,219. After 7,170 deaths, the number of active cases jumped to 826. The only fatality in the period was reported from Chittoor.
