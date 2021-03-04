Vijayasai says Ganta in touch with YSRC, TDP leader rejects MP claim

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Wednesday said former minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao might join the YSRC soon, a claim rejected by the yellow party leader. Speaking on the sidelines of Kasi Viswanath, a close confidant of Ganta Srinivasa Rao, joining the YSRC, Vijayasai Reddy said that several leaders were joining the party, impressed by the performance of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “Ganta Srinivasa Rao has sent some proposals (to join the YSRC). Once Jagan Mohan Reddy gives his nod for inducting Ganta into the party, he might join the YSRC,’’ Vijayasai Reddy said.

Vijayasai Reddy said he has no objection if Ganta joins the party with the approval of the party high command. Ganta recently submitted his resignation letter to the post of MLA to Assembly Speaker T Sitaram in protest against the Centre’s plans to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao is reportedly against the idea of inducting Ganta into the YSRC. Incidentally, Muttamsetti was present when Kasi Viswanath joined the party. Meanwhile, Ganta said there were speculations that he would join the YSRC since the 2019 elections. Speaking to the media, Ganta said he will announce openly if he wants to join any other party.

“I don’t know why Vijayasai made the statement and what his intentions are. Since the beginning of this year, I am taking an active role in the party affairs and have even selected all ward candidates of the TDP,’’ Ganta said and added that he will participate in the TDP campaign in the coming municipal polls. He said it seems it was a mind game ahead of polls. Stating that Kasi was his close follower, Ganta said Kasi suffered a lot in the past two years and his Go Karting premises on the beach road was demolished.