STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clean sweep for YSRC in four municipalities

Ruling party wins polls unanimously in Pulivendula, Rayachoti, Punganur, Piduguralla and Macherla municipalities

Published: 05th March 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Election officials organise an awareness rally urging people to exercise their franchise in the municipal elections in Vijayawada on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC has won the majority of the wards in the urban local bodies which witnessed unanimous elections. After the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday announced that out of 2,794 wards in the 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities, 578 candidates were elected unanimously. 

The ruling YSRC bagged the lion’s share by winning 570 seats and the Opposition TDP came a distant second with five. Independents won two seats unanimously and the BJP one.It was a clean sweep for the YSRC in four municipalities. The ruling party won 33 wards each in Pulivendula and Piduguralla municipalities, 31 each in Macherla and Punganur and Rayachoti municipalities, unanimously. 

The party is all set to win comfortably in several other municipalities like Dhone and Naidupet as its candidates were elected unanimously in the majority of the wards. Similar is the case with the Chittoor Municipal Corporation.Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) suspended the election process of Ward No 7 of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation taking serious note of the withdrawal of nomination filed for candidate M Vijaya Lakshmi through a forged notice.

In a release issued on Thursday, the SEC said the incident of a forged notice of withdrawal was submitted in respect of a candidate, M Vijaya Lakshmi, in ward No. 7 of the Tirupati Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.“The candidate has made a complaint with the police on the incident. The Commission viewed it very seriously and ordered a thorough probe into the matter,’’ the SEC said and ordered suspension of the election process to the ward with immediate effect. The Commission will issue instructions separately later for the election of the ward after completion of a detailed enquiry, the SEC said.The SEC further said that the Secretary and Joint Secretary of the Commission will personally look into the complaints with the Commission. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSRC Andhra local body polls Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp